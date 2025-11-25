Federal Constitutional Court dismisses petition against gutka ban

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to lift the ban on Gutka, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi highlighted the significant health hazards posed by Gutka, a chewable product made from betel nut (supari).

He noted that Gutka is even more harmful than cigarettes and is a leading cause of oral cancer, with hospitals increasingly treating patients suffering from related illnesses.

The petitioner’s lawyer, Shah Khawar, informed the court that he had not received instructions from his client regarding the appeal. In response, Justice Rizvi stated that the court could summon the petitioner if needed and even demonstrate the dangers of Gutka in the courtroom.

The court’s decision reinforces the ban on Gutka, underlining the serious public health risks associated with its consumption.

SHO suspended for demanding bribe from gutka mafia

Earlier this year, a Station House Officer (SHO) Shah Latif police station was suspended for ‘demanding’ bribe from the gutka mafia in Karachi.

Additional Inspector General Karachi Javed Alam Odh took swift action against SHO Shah Latif Arshad Awan and suspended him from his duties after an audio clip surfaced, allegedly revealing his demand for the bribe

The incident unfolded when Shah Latif police conducted a raid on a gutka factory, arresting several suspects, including Imran, Zeeshan, Osama, and Faisal.

However, in a shocking twist, the gutka mafia allegedly contacted SHO Shah Latif, requesting him to release their accomplices. The SHO allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 400,000 in exchange for their release.