Federal employees to protest outside parliament on Sep 14

Islamabad: Federal government employees have announced to stage a grand sit-in outside the parliament house on September 14 demanding fulfilment of their demands, ARY News reported. 

According to details, the sit-in would be led by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGPGA). The AGPGA has said that the sit-in would continue until their demands are fulfilled.

The employees have demanded a 100% increase in house rent, medical and conveyance allowances and to permanent daily wages and contracted and Adhoc employees.

The employees have complained about the disparity in salaries and non-provision of executive allowance and demanded an increase of 150% according to the Pay and Pension commission’s reports.

The State Minister for Interior had informed the PM regarding the employees’ grievances.

In June, a special meeting of the federal cabinet approved the proposed federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The special cabinet meeting headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif and attended by federal ministers, advisers, and special assistants approved the Finance Bill 2022-23.

Taking to Twitter, Information Minister Mariyum Aurangzeb announced that the federal cabinet has approved a 15 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees and a 5 per cent hike in pensions.

“The govt also approved merging of Adhoc allowances into the basic pay,” she further announced.

