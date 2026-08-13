ISLAMABAD, August 12: The federal government has issued official notifications regarding transfers, postings and suspension of officers across various departments, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the additional charge of Secretary Revenue Division given to Chairman FBR Rashid Mahmood has been extended. The three-month extension in the additional charge will be effective from August 8, 2026.

Two officers of Pakistan Administrative Service, Grade-22, Zafar Ali Shah and Momin Agha, have been made OSD. Both officers were awaiting posting in the Establishment Division.

The additional charge of Secretary National Food Security given to Secretary BISP Aamir Ali Ahmad has also been extended. The three-month extension will be effective from August 19, 2026.

Muhammad Irfan Khan, who was awaiting posting, has been appointed as Deputy Secretary Industries and Production Division.

Police Service, Grade-18 officer Abdul Jabbar posted in the Balochistan government has been suspended. He has been suspended initially for 120 days under the Civil Servants (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 2020. He has been directed to report to the Establishment Division with immediate effect and until further orders after being transferred from the Balochistan government.

The Establishment Division has issued formal notifications for all the orders.

The services of OSD, Pakistan Administrative Service, Grade-18, Umar Waqar have been placed at the disposal of the Punjab government.

Nazia Zaman of Pakistan Administrative Service, Grade-18, awaiting posting, has been promoted to Grade-19. Her services have been placed at the disposal of the Sindh government with immediate effect and until further orders.

The additional charge of Rector, National School of Public Policy given to DG Civil Services Academy Lahore Farhan Aziz Khawaja has been extended. The additional charge has been extended for a further 15 days from August 15.