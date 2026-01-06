Pakistan’s federal gov debt stands at Rs77.543 trillion at the end of Nov 2025

The figures issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) show that the overall domestic and external debt of the federal government of Pakistan stood at Rs.77.543 trillion by the end of November 2025, however, it declined by Rs.345 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year.

The SBP data shows that total government debt increased by Rs.573 billion in one month. In November 2024, federal total debt was recorded at Rs76.970 trillion.

During one year, the federal government’s total debt rose by Rs. 7.178 trillion. In November 2024, the total debt stood at Rs.70.365 trillion.

On the other hand, in November 2025, government domestic debt also rose by Rs.653 billion in November 2025 alone, while in one year it increased by Rs.6.035 trillion. SBP statistics show that domestic debt stood at Rs. 48.584 trillion in November 2024.

The government paid Rs.79 billion in external loans during November 2025, reducing external debt from Rs.23.004 trillion in October to Rs.22.925 trillion in November.

The SBP data also indicates an improvement during the first five months of the current financial year. Overall, federal government debt fell by Rs.345 billion during this period, largely due to a Rs.492 billion reduction in external debt, despite a Rs.147 billion increase in domestic borrowing.

SBP reports strong growth in digital payments in FY26

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has released its review of the country’s payment systems for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025-26, highlighting strong growth in digital and retail payments.

According to the central bank, the volume of retail payments rose to 2.8 billion transactions during the quarter, marking a 10 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter.

The total value of these transactions climbed to Rs166 trillion, up six per cent quarter-on-quarter. SBP said the expansion was primarily driven by the continued rise in mobile app-based banking.

Digital payment channels accounted for 2.5 billion transactions, representing 90 per cent of total retail payments, compared to 87 per cent in the previous quarter.