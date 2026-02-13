Federal Government to Deploy Army Technical Wing Officers to NCCIA: Sources

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move regarding the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), the federal government has decided to deploy personnel from the Pakistan Army’s technical wing to the agency, ARY News reported, citing sources.

The NCCIA has formally written to the Ministry of Interior on the matter.

Sources indicate that the deployment of these technical officers will be conducted on a deputation basis.

Under the plan, two officers will be stationed in each of the agency’s zones across the country.

They will initially be deputed for a period of two years, with the possibility of an extension.

The officers from the Army’s technical wing will provide specialized services in digital forensics, network security, and cyber intelligence.

According to sources, the NCCIA will be responsible for the officers’ salaries.

This development follows a major internal shift yesterday, in which the NCCIA terminated the contracts of as many as 77 officers.

