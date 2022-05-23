Federal govt decides to restore Saturday’s weekly-off

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to restore two weekly-offs for government employees, more than a month after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced six working days in a week to improve working capacity of the government offices, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, the two weekly offs in the government departments will be Saturday and Sunday. “A final approval in this regard will be given by the federal cabinet tomorrow,” they said.

Previously, after the protest from employees, the federal government decided not to restore the Saturday holiday, however, the office timings were reduced following a new notification.

The Establishment Division issued a notification after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s approval regarding the reduction in office hours.

According to the notification, the government office hours would open from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, whereas, the Friday timing will be 8:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Earlier, the office hours were fixed from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. The Saturday holiday had been suspended by Shehbaz Sharif after becoming prime minister for the 6-day workweek.

