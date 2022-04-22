Federal govt extends utility stores’ timings beyond midnight

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has extended the timings of utility stores beyond midnight in order to facilitate consumers for getting products under Prime Minister relief package, ARY NEWS reported.

The utility stores have extended timings at their 200 super stores which will now operate between 10:00 am to 1:00 am.

Moreover 100 additional POS machines are also installed at the stores in order to increase the processing capacity by 25 percent.

Previously after assuming office, the newly-elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif cancelled two weekly-off days in government offices and from now on there will be only one weekly off for govt employees.

The prime minister Shehbaz Sharif also announced changes in office timings as government-run offices will now start operating at 8am instead of 10am.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also issued directions for the implementation of relief measures announced by him yesterday in the National Assembly.

He has directed concerned authorities to ensure strict monitoring of Sasta Bazaars during Ramadan in order to ensure the provision of quality items to the people at reduced rates.

“No negligence in this regard will be tolerated,” the prime minister said.

PM Sharif also directed to immediately implement the announcements made regarding increase in pension and minimum wage of Rs25,000.

