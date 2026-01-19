Federal Govt announces public holidays for Year 2026

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced calendar of public holidays for the year 2026, in the country, ARY News reported.

There will be 11 public holidays and 23 optional holidays in the current year.

After January 1st, there will be two other bank holidays on February 18 and July 1st.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division, several significant days have been declared as public holidays. Kashmir Day and Pakistan Day will be observed on February 05 and March 23, respectively, according to the leaves calendar.

Eid ul-Fitr holidays will likely to be observed on March 21,22 and 23 during this year.

Labour Day will be observed on May 01 and Yom-e-Takbeer on May 28, 2026.

Eid ul-Adha will have three consecutive leaves likely to be marked on 27,28 and 29 May.

Likewise, the public holidays have also been announced Muharram 09 and 10 on June 24 and 25 to observe Ashura.

Pakistan’s Independence Day will be a public holiday on August 14, while Eid Milad-un-Nabi on August 25, and Iqbal Day on November 9.

Quaid-e-Azam Day, marked on December 25, will also be a public holiday.

Additionally, December 26 will be a holiday for the Christian community to celebrate Christmas.