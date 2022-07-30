Federal govt mulling over governor rule in Punjab: sources

ISLAMABAD: The coalition government has started mulling over the imposition of governor rule in Punjab after the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to regain power in the province, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The federal government prepared another plan to weaken the PTI government in Punjab and started mulling over the imposition of governor rule in the province.

Sources said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders started consultations for giving a major blow to the PTI government and denotifying 10 lawmakers of the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q).

Sources added that the coalition government also consulted legal experts for getting relief from the courts, whereas, the leaders also decided to take PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in confidence.

Sources said that the government will require approval from the parliament for the imposition of the governor’s rule.

On July 27, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had threatened to impose Governor’s rule in Punjab and said the work on the summary has begun.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Rana Sanaullah said if arrests take place, do remember a summary for the imposition of governor’s rule in Punjab has to be made by the interior ministry, he added.

Rana Sanaullah had said that he started working on the summary of the governor’s rule in Punjab. “If I am banned from entering Punjab, then the implementation of governor’s rule will be justified.”

He said that PML-N had decided to go for fresh elections after the ouster of Imran Khan as PM through a no-confidence move but Shehbaz Sharif took the responsibility of the country on the advice of allies. Alhamdulillah Pakistan has been saved from bankruptcy.

Comments