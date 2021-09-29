Federal govt mulls starting new census by August 31 next year

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has commenced work on holding the new population census in the country, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The federal government has mulled over starting the seventh census by August 31, 2022, however, the final approval will be given by the Council of Common Interest (CCI).

The Pakistan Board of Statistics (PBS) has sought the allocation of Rs23 billion worth of budget for holding the new population and housing census in the country.

It is important to mention here that the finance ministry had initially allocated Rs5 billion funds for holding the census. It emerged that the remaining funds will be disbursed to the concerned authorities at the beginning of the census.

The Ministry of Planning and Development has submitted the details related to the seventh census to the National Assembly.

Census 2017

The Council of Common Interests (CCI) had approved the census 2017 results on April 12 on the condition that another census will not have to wait another decade especially given the controversy the last one entailed.

In the voting for census results as moot for CCI huddle, all federal parties, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab had voted in favour of the census results while Sindh voted against it.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) had released the final figures of the Census 2017. The statistics agency had stated that the population of Pakistan is 207, 684,626.

The total population consists of 106,018,220 males and 101,344,632 females while the population of eunuchs is 21,774.

The statistics agency had said that the rural population is 132,013,789 and the urban population is 75,670,837. The population of Punjab Province is 1099,89,655, while the population of Sindh is 47,854,510.

According to the data released by the Statistics Agency, the population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is 35 million 8 thousand 920 while the population of Balochistan is 123 million 35 thousand 129.

The population of FATA is 49,93,044, while the population of Islamabad is 2,03,368.