Federal govt okays names for MDs of OGDCL, PPL

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has finalized names for appointment of managing directors in Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL) and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the matter, it has been decided to appoint Zahid Mir as MD OGDCL while Imran Abbasi will be posted as MD PPL. “The federal cabinet has approved both the appointments through a circulation summary,” they said.

In July 2018, Managing Director (MD) Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) Zahid Mir tendered resignation from the post over ongoing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) probe and him being placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

He was replaced by Shahid Salim Khan in January 2020 as a managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL).

The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) had appointed Shahid Salim Khan as the company’s new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer after the federal cabinet approved the appointment of Shahid Salim as new MD/CEO.

“It is hereby informed that OGDCL Board of Directors in its 219th meeting held on January 21, 2020, has approved the appointment of Mr. Shahid Salim Khan as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer in place of Dr. Naseem Ahmad,” read an OGDCL filing at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The company informed that Shahid Salim Khan has been appointed for a period of three years ‘to be reckoned from the date of his joining.’ The upcoming OGDCL MD/CEO will assume the duties on January 27.

Shahid Salim Khan was second in the list proposed on preferences by Board of Directors for Managing Director (MD) of Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL). Shahid Salim Khan later resigned from his post in September 2021 citing his health condition.

Comments