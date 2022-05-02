Federal govt orders probe into attack on ARY NEWS

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has ordered a probe into an attack on the office of ARY NEWS in Saddar and torture of its reporter Chand Nawab by PML-N workers, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in Sindh police, the federal government has sought details into the incident from SSP South and directed him to submit a detailed report into how the unfortunate episode unfolded.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) activists on Sunday night tortured ARY NEWS reporter Chand Nawab besides also attacking the news channel’s DSNGs outside its office in Saddar.

The PML-N activists who came to protest outside the ARY NEWS office chanted slogans against the news channel and hit DSNGs outside the office with sticks and stones.

The video of the incident showed PML-N activists thrashing Chand Nawab amid slogans against the channel.

The journalist bodies including Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ), Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) and others have condemned the attack on ARY NEWS and demanded of the authorities to arrest those behind it.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail later apologized over attack on ARY NEWS and assured that strict action would be taken against party activists involved in it. He further said that he would personally visit Chand Nawab to apologize over the matter.

ہمارے لیڈر اےآروائی کے دفتر چلے گئے ہیں ان سے معذرت کے لیے- میں چاند نواب صاحب سے بھی معافی مانگتا ہوں اور یقین دلاتا ہوں کہ اس معاملے کی پارٹی تحقیق کرے گی اور قصور وار لوگوں کو نوٹس دیا جائے گا۔ میں کراچی پہنچ کر ان شاء اللہ چند نواب صاحب کے گھر پر خود حاضری دوں گا۔ https://t.co/PHXCc1n3O5 — Miftah Ismail (@MiftahIsmail) April 30, 2022

