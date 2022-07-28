Federal govt planning to lodge false cases against PTI, ARY

The federal government has started preparations to launch false cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the ARY Network, sources said.

پی ٹی آئی اور اےآروائی کے خلاف جعلی کیسز کی تیاری شروع#ARYNews #pakistankiawazary pic.twitter.com/C7TLARPAtS — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) July 28, 2022

Sources privy to the development said that the coalition government ordered the newly appointed Director-General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt to lodge a case against PTI and ARY Network. The DG was issued a written order to file cases against PTI and ARY Network.

The government had allegedly been mounting pressure on the former DG FIA to file cases against PTI and ARY but he refused and later he was removed from the position.

Sources added that ex DG had been ordered to link Rs40 billion case to former premier Imran Khan. However, he had refused to file a bogus case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan as he has no direct connection.

Tahir Rai had also refused to initiate bogus cases against former prime minister Imran Khan pertaining to Toshakhana gifts.

Yesterday, following a high-level reshuffle in the bureaucracy, the federal government removed DG FIA Tahir Rai. According to sources, the federal cabinet that met in Islamabad under the chair of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved replacing DG FIA Muhammad Tahir Rai with Mohsin Butt.

