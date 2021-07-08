Federal govt notifies 10pc raise in pension

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced a 10 percent increase in the pensions of retired federal government employees, ARY News reported.

Finance Ministry issued notification after getting approval from President Arif Alvi.

According to a notification, the federal government employees will get a 10 percent increase in pension from July 1.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had made the announcement of an increase in pensions while unveiling the federal budget 2021-22 in the National Assembly (NA) on June 11.

During his budget speech, Shaukat Tarin had announced a 10 percent increase in salaries of government employees.

The finance minister added that the special allowance for the Grade 1 to 5 employees was also being increased from Rs450 to Rs900 besides fixing the minimum monthly wage up to Rs20,000.