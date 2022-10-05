Federal govt to conduct financial audit of PIMS hospital

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to conduct the financial audit of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The health ministry will constitute a team to conduct the financial audit of the PIMS hospital during the Federal Medical Teaching Institute (MTI) era.

The PIMS hospital had received Rs14 billion funds when the MTI Act was implemented and a larger portion of the funds was spent on salaries and renovations. During the MTI era, the salary of PIMS hospital’s dean was Rs700,000 and the medical director and director’s salaries were Rs550,000 each.

The directors of nursing and finance departments were also receiving salaries worth Rs550,000 each during the MTI era, whereas, the salaries of HR, IT directors and Manager Legal were Rs350,000 each.

The hospital’s management allocated Rs114 million for the salaries of 14 senior officers. The Federal MTI system had been imposed in PIMS hospital in 2021, whereas, the Senate passed bills to repeal MTI Act while it was due to be passed from the National Assembly.

