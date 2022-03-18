Interpretation of Article 63 (A): Govt to file presidential reference in SC

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided to file a presidential reference against dissident MNAs involved in horse trading in the Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking interpretation of article 63 (A), ARY NEWS reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting of political committee headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan where it was decided to bring a presidential reference against PTI turncoats involved in horse trading in light of the apex court’s 2018’s decision.

Adviser to PM on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan and Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan briefed the premier over the move. The prime minister said during the meeting that the government would take such measures that nobody would be able to get involved in horse trading in future.

The prime minister vowed to resist attempts from opposition against him and said that the nation would stand with Change-slogan of PTI- on March 27. “I will fight against them irrespective of the money they are spending against us,” he said.

Later, Fawad Chaudhry said that the government would file a reference under Article 186 of the Constitution before the Supreme Court for interpretation of article 63 (A).

“The Supreme Court will be categorically asked if a party MNA is openly involved in horse trading and change loyalty for money then what will be the status of their vote,” he said in a message from his Twitter handle.

