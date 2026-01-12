Federal govt to implement uniform power tariff following NEPRA approval

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to implement a uniform power tariff for consumers across the country, ARY News reported.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved the government’s petition regarding the basic electricity tariff.

The regulatory body issued its verdict on Monday following a formal hearing.

According to the NEPRA ruling, the basic tariff will be maintained uniformly, including for K-Electric consumers.

The decision has been forwarded to the federal government for final approval.

The federal government is expected to issue a formal notification soon, with the new basic tariff set to take effect starting January 1, 2026.

Earlier in the day, the government has decided not to increase the average basic electricity tariff.

This was announced by the Additional Secretary of Power, during review plea hearing in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA).

The power division official said the government will not increase the power tariff as adjustments have been made to the subsidy.

During a briefing to NEPRA, the Power Division highlighted that the energy mix has changed since July.

Power Division officials confirmed that the government has decided against any tariff revision at this time. Currently, consumers across all categories are receiving Rs62.9 billion in subsidies.

Earlier, the power division filed review petition on NEPRA’s decision to increase base electricity tariff.

The Power Division has approached the the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) seeking the application of a uniform tariff for state-run distribution companies as well as K-Electric.

Separately, four years after the massive nationwide blackout, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) officially held the National Grid Company and the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) responsible for the failure that plunged Pakistan into darkness.

The regulator stated that on January 8, 2021, Pakistan remained without power for nearly 20 hours, yet the National Grid Company and CPPA failed to restore electricity in time.