Federal govt to launch 22 mega projects worth Rs334 billion in Karachi: Info ministry spokesperson

KARACHI: The spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Raja Khaliq uz Zaman Ansari, announced on Wednesday that the federal government is set to launch 22 mega projects in Karachi, valued at Rs. 334 billion, in collaboration with the Sindh government and the city’s mayor.

In a press conference held in Karachi, Raja Ansari alleged that Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab had halted the ongoing work on the Green Line expansion project, despite the federal government’s commitment to completing the project in partnership with the Sindh government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC).

He informed that around 42,000 passengers travel daily through the Green Line and the 21-kilometer main corridor has already been completed. The second phase, stretching from Gurumandir to Municipal Park Saddar, had also been approved and its construction recently began.

However, he claimed that Karachi Mayor abruptly halted the work without offering any explanation, resulting in significant financial losses for the government.

“If we are allowed to continue the work, the Green Line expansion will be completed by June next year,” he said.

Additionally, he revealed that the federal government plans to launch 22 mega projects in Karachi, worth Rs. 334 billion. These projects will include connecting traffic from Numaish to Municipal Park, integrating the Red, Yellow, and Blue Lines with the Green Line, and allocating substantial funds for the Karachi Water Filter Plant.

There are also plans to make the Karachi Circular Railway operational by connecting it to the port railway network, as well as modernizing Karachi Cantt Station with a digital model, he said.

Ansari appealed to the mayor not to hinder development work, emphasizing that these initiatives were intended for the benefit of Karachi’s residents and people across the province, rather than for political gain.

He also shared that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to visit Karachi in December to inaugurate the mega projects. During his visit, 200,000 laptops will be distributed to students in an event at Mazar-e-Quaid.