Federal Minister inaugurates new Pakistan school campus in Oman

MUSCAT: Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain inaugurated the new international campus of Pakistan School in Al-Seeb, Muscat.

During a ceremony attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Oman, Chaudhry Imran Ali, and Dr. Khadija Al-Salmi, Director General of Private Schools in Oman, the event saw participation from the Pakistani and Omani communities.

The new campus, part of the Pakistan School System, will provide education for 3,000 students from Kindergarten to A-levels, expanding on the existing seven campuses in Oman, which serve over 8,500 students.

Salik Hussain highlighted the significance of educating students from 27 nationalities, showcasing the trust Omani residents place in Pakistan Schools. He also noted the Omani government’s generous grant of two acres for a new Pakistan International School, set to be completed in 18 months.

Salik Hussain praised the embassy and school board for their efforts and encouraged the school to prioritize both academic excellence and character development.

He emphasized the importance of promoting tolerance and unity among students of diverse backgrounds, who study together at Pakistan Schools in Oman.