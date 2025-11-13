Federal Ministers hail Sri Lankan cricket board's decision to continue Pakistan tour

ISLAMABAD: Federal Ministers for Information and Defence have expressed gratitude for the Sri Lankan Cricket Board’s decision to continue its team’s visit to Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, on his X handle, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Sri Lankan cricket team.

The Minister also stated that the Sri Lankan team has always supported cricket in Pakistan.

My heartfelt gratitude to the Sri Lankan Cricket Team for their visit to Pakistan and for always supporting the game of cricket. Keep up the sportsman spirit. We are honoured by your presence

🇵🇰🇱🇰#FriendshipNotOut — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) November 12, 2025

In his message to the Sri Lankan cricket team, he said, “Keep up the sportsman spirit.” He again thanked the team, saying, “We are honoured by your presence.”

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also thanked the Sri Lankan cricket team for sticking to its decision to visit Pakistan, while he also praised the team for their display of the game.

Our special thanks to the Sri Lankan Cricket Team for their visit and for a good display of cricket. Our best wishes and gratitude #FriendshipNotOut — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) November 12, 2025

Khawaja Asif expressed his best wishes for the team and extended Pakistan’s gratitude for continuing its visit to Pakistan.

Earlier, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was informed by the team management this morning that several members of the national team currently touring Pakistan have requested to return home, citing

safety concerns.

Following this development, SLC immediately engaged with the players and assured them that all such concerns are being duly addressed in close coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the relevant authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of every member

of the touring party.

In this context, SLC has instructed all players, support staff, and team management to continue with the tour as scheduled.

However, should any player or member of the touring party decide to return to Sri Lanka despite the directive issued by SLC to continue with the tour, Sri Lanka Cricket will immediately send replacements to ensure that the tour continues without interruption.

If any player, players, or member of the support staff return despite SLC’s directives, a formal review will be conducted to assess their actions, and an appropriate decision will be made upon the conclusion of the review.