Federal police get anti-smuggling powers

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has empowered the federal police to take action against smuggling as the department has been given anti-smuggling powers, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the Ministry of Interior granted the federal police authority under the Customs Act to crack down on smuggling. Now, the federal police can launch an anti-smuggling campaign, as per a notification issued in this regard.

The sources privy to the development said that the federal police have been empowered to seize non-customs paid goods. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman has been informed of the decision.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Rangers, Coast Guard, and FC already have the same powers.

The development came after Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the resolve to purge the country of smuggling and directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the countrywide drive against the menace.

The prime minister, chairing a high-level meeting to curb smuggling, paid tribute to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir for his full cooperation with the government in its endeavor against smuggling.

A report of the investigation committee headed by AD Khawaja was also presented in the meeting. The prime minister lauded the committee for identifying the elements involved in misuse of Afghan Transit Trade for smuggling and the officers facilitating them.