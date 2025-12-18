Federal govt announces 9-day winter holidays for schools

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced 9-day winter holidays for educational institutions under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

According to a notification issued by the FDE, winter vacations will be observed in all educational institutions from December 26, 2025 (Friday), to January 3, 2026 (Saturday).

The notification has been circulated to all heads of institutions, including Islamabad Model Schools and Colleges and former FG Colleges in both urban and rural areas of Islamabad.

Academic activities will resume on January 5, 2026 (Monday), the notification said.

It further stated that Saturday, January 10, 2026, will be observed as a working day for administrative, teaching, and non-teaching staff to carry out priority tasks.

Earlier, the Sindh government announced two public holidays for the Christian community, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Sindh government has announced a public holiday on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas, which falls on December 25. An official notification has also been issued in this context.

Additionally, a partial holiday has been announced for Christian employees on December 26.

The notification states that all government, autonomous and semi-autonomous institutions, corporations, and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government will remain closed. However, employees associated with essential services will be exempted.

Copies of the notification have been forwarded to relevant federal and provincial departments, including the Establishment Division, Board of Revenue Sindh, Sindh High Court, Accountant General Sindh, police, administrative secretaries, commissioners, and deputy commissioners for information and necessary action.