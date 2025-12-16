Federal Shariat Court shifted to Islamabad High Court building

Islamabad: The Federal Shariat Court (FSC) has been relocated to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, as the newly established Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCC) will be shifted to the Federal Shariat Court building.

The decision to shift the two courts was taken by the federal government and formalised through a notification.

Following the relocation, nameplates of Federal Shariat Court judges have been installed at the Islamabad High Court premises, and the process of shifting court records and other official equipment is currently underway.

Sources said the arrangement is temporary, and both courts will operate from their new locations until further notice.

According to a government notification, President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the temporary arrangement. The notification states that the Federal Constitutional Court will operate from the Federal Shariat Court building on Constitution Avenue, Islamabad, while the Federal Shariat Court will function from the Islamabad High Court building.

Earlier, the Federal Constitutional Court of Pakistan (FCCP) launched its official website, www.fccp.pakistan.gov.pk, making key information and resources publicly accessible.

A special message from Chief Justice Aminuddin Khan has been uploaded to the website, outlining the institution’s vision and commitment to transparency.

The profiles of all judges of the Federal Constitutional Court are also available online.

In addition, the official website now features the cause list for the upcoming judicial week, enabling lawyers, litigants, and the general public to access case schedules with ease.

The launch marks an important step towards enhancing transparency and facilitating public access to judicial information.