Fehmida Mirza’s nomination papers’ issue resolved after bank issues letter on holiday

BADIN: Former National Assembly speaker and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Fehmida Mirza’s nomination papers’ issue was resolved after the bank issued letter on a public holiday, ARY News reported citing sources.

The nomination papers of the former National Assembly speaker Fehmida Mirza to contest the election from NA-223 were rejected earlier.

According to sources, the letter was issued by a private bank on a public holiday with assistance from former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Manan Mansha.

However, sources questioned how a letter could be issued from a bank on public holiday.

Returning Officer Mohammad Nawaz rejected nomination papers of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) candidate Fehmida Mirza, her spouse Zulfiqar Mirza and son Hussam Mirza for National Assembly seat NA-223.

People’s Party candidate Rasool Bux Chandio had filed objection that the Mirza family has been bank loan defaulter.

Read more: Fehmida Mirza and Zulfiqar Mirza’s nomination papers rejected

Mirza family has been defaulter of a bank of 211.9 million rupees, DRO office Badin said. “The Sindh High Court has also decided the matter in favor of the bank,” according to DRO office.

Their nomination papers have been rejected in the light of the State Bank of Pakistan report, DRO said.

The counsel of a private bank Hamza Ali Chaudhry also appeared in the DRO office. Mirza family had decided to challenge the decision in the high court, sources said.