Fehmida Mirza, Zulfiqar Mirza barred from contesting elections

KARACHI: The election tribunal in Karachi on Monday rejected the appeals filed against rejection of nomination papers of Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Zulfiqar and Fehmida Mirza, ARY News reported.

Both Fehmida and Zulfiqar had filed papers for national and provincial assemblies’ constituencies NA-223 Badin and PS-70, PS71 and PS-72, respectively.

After hearing the arguments, the election tribunal – in its verdict – said that Fehmida Mirza was a loan defaulter.

The court stated that the returning officer (RO) had rejected the papers of both husband and wife over the violation of the Election Act and the constitution of Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Haji Rasool Bakhsh Chandio, the candidate from NA 223 of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), submitted objections to the nomination papers of the Mirza family.

Rasool Bakhsh Chandio claimed in his objections to the returning officer that the Mirza family is indebted to banks, on which RO Muhammad Nawaz announced the verdict on the Mirza family’s forms.

According to the decision issued by the Returning Officer NA-223 Badin Nawaz Kunbhar, Dr Zulfiqar Mirza and Dr Fehmida Mirza are bank defaulters in the list of the State Bank obtained from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), so their forms are rejected.

In the order issued by the RO, it has been written that the papers submitted by Dr Zulfikar Mirza and Dr Fehmida Mirza do not prove that they have paid the loan of the bank. Therefore, their forms have been rejected.