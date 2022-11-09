Felicitations flow in as Pakistan qualifies for T20 World Cup final

PTI Chief Imran Khan and COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa are among countless others who are all in praise of the Pakistan cricket team after they thrashed New Zealand to qualify for the final of the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 7 wickets to become the first team to qualify for the final of the T20 World cup.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter to congratulate the team on the semi-final win.

“Passion, commitment & discipline

Well done Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 for an incredible come back,” he wrote.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Cheif took to Twitter to applaud the team’s performance and congratulate them on their qualification.

“Congratulations to Babar Azam and the team for a great win,” Imran Khan wrote.

Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa also commended Pakistan cricket for their spectacular performance. The COAS congratulated the team for qualifying for the final of the tournament, Inter-Services Public Relations reported.

The statement added that the COAS has wished the team good luck for the final.

It is to be noted that Pakistan’s mainstay Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan smashed astounding fifties as the two gathered for their sixth centurion opening stand to take Pakistan to the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as they thrashed New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semi-final.

