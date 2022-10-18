Female bank employee successfully thwarts robbery bid, video goes viral

A video of a female bank employee successfully thwarting a robbery bid in India is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed suspect Lavish, who had barged into the bank, threatening the employees at knifepoint. The robber went inside a room and told Poonam Gupta, supposedly the manager, to come out before going inside.

The 26-year-old suspect came outside the room. The bank officials tried to get hold of him.

Amidst the scuffle, the woman got her hands on the plier that fell from the robber’s pocket and tried to hit the suspect with him.

Appreciation is must for this kind of courageous act.

Hats off to exemplary courage shown by Poonam Gupta, manager

Marudhara bank, Sriganganar. pic.twitter.com/p8pPgxPSBC — Dr Bhageerath Choudhary IRS (@DrBhageerathIRS) October 17, 2022

The clip got millions of views, thousands of shares and hundreds of comments. Netizens appreciated her bravery with their comments.

Saabasss….

👍

HAtiyar ko HAtiyar se REtaliate Karna chahiye, taking all safety precautions.

However, fortified security is needed for all branches of all banks and the Management must have some allocation for that respectively so as to avoid such critical situations. — DIBYALOCHAN SAHU,Advocate (@DLSAHU100) October 17, 2022

Massive respect for her👏🏼 and all the staff and who was involved, it requires courage and presence of mind to handle this kind of situation. — Gautam (@gautamhanda2001) October 18, 2022

Two cowards supposed to be physicaly stronger who could have easily over powered the specimen were just standing and waiting for something to happen!!!

Kudos to Ms Gupta!!! — Yitzak Rabin (@yitzak82) October 18, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that robbery bids have foiled through strange methods whether through assaulting the criminal or using resources.

A video of bike thieves crashing into a gate closed by an alert guard to stop the robbery is going viral on social media.

The viral video showed the criminals on the two-wheeler crashing into the gate and falling from the vehicle in India’s capital New Delhi. The people got hold of the criminal.

An Indian news agency reported his partner-in-crime was arrested from a park where he was pretending to be a jogger.

They came to Everest Apartments posing as municipal officials for trying to steal a motorcycle. As soon as they were getting away, the guard closed the gate and the robber crashing into them.

