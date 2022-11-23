‘Female’ beautician working for years turns out to be man

Gujranwala Police arrested a man who worked at a beauty parlour disguised as a woman.

The law enforcement agencies had received numerous complaints of a hijab-clad employee, later identified as Arsalan, whose touch was like that of a man.

ASI Zafar Iqbal crackdown with lady police officers at the beauty parlour, owned by a woman named Aiza, and the man was arrested. The man had done F.SC from a local college.

Arsalan used to say that had to hide his face while working at the beauty parlour because there were ugly marks on it.

A case was filed against him. He was presented before the court.

