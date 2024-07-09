Female doctor involved in illegal kidney trade arrested

The Indian police officials have arrested a female doctor allegedly involved in illicit removal and sale of kidneys from poverty-stricken individuals.

Reports from Indian media outlets indicate that alongside the doctor, six other individuals implicated in this criminal enterprise were also detained.

According to police sources, the international kidney transplant racket extends its operations from New Delhi to Bangladesh, with the 50-year-old doctor originating from Chennai.

Alongside the doctor, three of her associates, including a translator, were arrested.

Additionally, three Bangladeshi nationals who facilitated the trafficking of kidney patients and donors from Bangladesh to India were also taken into custody.

The Indian police reports reveal that the female doctor has conducted between 15 to 16 kidney transplants as part of this illegal network.

The modus operandi of the gang involved targeting economically disadvantaged individuals in Bangladesh, promising them monetary compensation and employment opportunities in India.

Once in India, their kidneys would be surgically removed without proper medical authorization.

Authorities have indicated that these illegal activities have been ongoing since 2019.