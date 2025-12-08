Abbottabad: Mystery behind female doctor’s abduction, murder uncovered

ABBOTTABAD: The shocking abduction and murder of a female Doctor (Dr.) Warda from Benazir Shaheed District Hospital has been solved, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Dr. Warda was abducted from the hospital on Thursday and killed shortly afterward. Police revealed that she was taken away by her friend, Rida, who, along with accomplices Nadim, Parvez, and Shamraiz, carried out the murder.

Deputy Police Officer (DPO) of Abbottabad stated that Dr. Warda was killed within just half an hour of being taken from the hospital. Acting on the suspects’ information, police recovered her body on Friday morning from a remote hilly area along Thandiani Road, Lari Banota.

Initial investigations indicate that Rida lured Dr. Warda from the hospital under the pretext of a personal matter. A dispute over 67 tolas of gold reportedly led Rida to hand Dr. Warda over to her accomplices, who then transported her to the isolated location and killed her.

Following the discovery, doctors have demanded the formation of a joint investigation team to probe the incident thoroughly.

Police have arrested the main suspects and said further investigations are underway to identify any other individuals involved in the crime.

Earlier, a female doctor went missing after allegedly jumping into a nullah in Karachi’s Scout Colony in an apparent suicide attempt.

The incident took place within the limits of the Mubina Town Police Station late night. According to police, the woman was identified as Dr. Mishal, and some eyewitnesses reported the incident.

Initial investigations suggest that Dr. Mishal was distressed due to domestic issues. Police said she had a dispute with her husband, who reportedly wanted to do a second marriage. Rescue teams have been carrying out search operations, but her body has not yet been recovered.

Police added that Dr. Mishal belonged to Gilgit-Baltistan and she had been living in Karachi with her husband for the past two years.

Her family members have alleged that her husband, Hasnain, used to physically abuse her. Police confirmed that the husband has been missing since the incident, and further legal action will be taken once the body is recovered.