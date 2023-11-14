Female guest house employee ‘assaulted, gang-raped’

NEW DELHI: In connection with an alleged gang-rape of a woman in India’s Uttar Pradesh, Indian police officials managed to arrest five individuals, while three suspects managed to escape.

In a disturbing video shared on X, formerly Twitter, in which the victim can be seen crying and complaining that some people tortured her.

होम स्टे में नौकरी करने वाली लड़की के साथ रेप।खुद को बचाने की कोशिश की तो हैवानों ने बुरी तरह मारा।

रेपिस्ट –

जितेंद्र राठौर

रवि राठौर

मनीष कुमार सिंह

देव किशोर सिंह

आगरा UP। पता नहीं पैर में गोली क्यों नहीं मार पाई इस बार पुलिस। pic.twitter.com/2qtT9X60tr — Villager Anuj Tomar (@Da___Engineer) November 12, 2023

Meanwhile, responding to security guards’ questions, the victim said “Ritu, Riya, Lalitha, Sonu, and Vikram, arrest them all, they are all involved in sexual brutality, they called me and now they are blackmailing me.”

The Indian police officials stated that the woman was an employee of a guest house and had been working there for about 18 months.

The victim in her statement to the Indian police stated that she was forced to perform illicit work for the sake of an extra income and asked to stay in the guest house on Saturday night, but she refused to stay after which she was allegedly tortured by the guesthouse owner.

A senior Indian police officer stated that the woman had been sent for the medical examination while the legal proceedings were taken against the suspects,

The police have registered a case under rape, assault, and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.