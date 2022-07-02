Female Hajj pilgrim gets back gold bangle lost in Jeddah flight

ISLAMABAD: A lost gold bangle found in a Jeddah-bound plane has been handed over to a female Hajj pilgrim who left it in the plane, ARY NEWS reported.

The woman was travelling to Saudi Arabia from a Jeddah-bound flight from Islamabad to perform Hajj when she lost her gold bangle.

The staff of the airline later found the bangle and handed it over to the ministry for religious affairs. “We have handed over the bangle to the female passenger,” it said.

Incidents of PIA staff returning valuables to passengers have been frequently reported in the past.

Previously, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) staff on Saturday returned the valuables of a female passenger who arrived at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, from London.

According to details, the woman left her belongings in the boarding lounge from where the PIA staff picked them up and later handed it over to the woman.

The woman who arrived from London was travelling to Peshawar from Karachi airport via PK350 when she left the bag that carried British pounds, jewelry, and other valuables.

This is not the first time that the PIA employees have returned lost valuables to the customers.

