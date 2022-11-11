Female police officer nabs fleeing sexual assault accused

LAHORE: A female police officer became the centre of the applause for witnesses when a female police officer nabbed a person accused of sexual assault trying to flee the court, ARY News reported.

The incident took place at Lahore High Court when a man named Abdul Razzaq accused of sexual assault tried to flee the court after his bail plea was rejected by the court.

The man tried to escape the court after coming out of the courtroom. A lady police officer, seeing him try to flee, chased him for some distance, before grabbing him by his collar and not letting him go.

Razzaq tried to free himself of the lady police officer’s grip but she resisted and did not let him. The policewoman did not have handcuffs to detain him, so she tied his hands using a piece of clothing.

The man was named in a sexual assault case in Jalalpur Bhattian. The accused had taken to the LHC for bail. However, the court rejected his bail plea.

