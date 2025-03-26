Punjab establishes female police squads for Eid shopping security

LAHORE: On the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, female police squads have been established to safeguard women and children while shopping in markets.

The special female police squads have been deployed in various markets and trading centers across Punjab, including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, and Gujranwala. The female police squads will focus on patrolling areas with high concentrations of women, such as universities and markets.

In Lahore, a quick response cycle squad has been assigned to 65 major trading centers, including DHA Raya, Y-Block, Ichhra, Anarkali, and Liberty Market. Additionally, a Dolphin Bike Squad and a pedestrian patrolling unit have been deployed to ensure comprehensive security.

The Punjab government has also established a women police squad in Okara, comprising 50 female constables. This squad is fully operational and working to provide a sense of security and comfort to women in public spaces, CM Punjab spokesperson said.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said that the protection of women and children is not only the government’s responsibility but also a collective duty of society. She assured that the government will ensure the safety and security of women in all circumstances.

