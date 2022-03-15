Female Qazi solemnizes Nikkah in India

New Delhi: A rare incident took place in India where a female qazi solemnised the Nikkah of the great-grandson of the former late president of India Zakir Husain.

Female Qazi Syeda Saiyadain Hameed solemnised the nikkah ceremony of Zakir Husain’s grandson Gibran Rehan Rahman and Ursula Ali.

The nikkah took place at the residence of the country’s third President on Friday, which was attended by family and close friends.

Syeda Hameed recited passages from the Holy Quran at the ceremony, explicated by Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, which was a result of his 27-year-long rigorous study of the scripture.

The ceremony concluded with the celebration of the union of the couple as they tied the knot as equals in marital, legal and spiritual partnership. She also quoted a passage from the Quran to conclude the event.

The groom said that it was the bride’s idea to get the nikkah to be solemnised by a female Qazi and his family welcomed it. He added that “There was no concept of a female qazi in the Indian Islamic society so we want to make a new beginning and when we talk about equality then why not a female Qazi.”

Zakir Husain Khan was an Indian economist and politician who served as the third president of India, from 13 May 1967 until his death on 3 May 1969.

