Female quits sales job to trace messages on beaches for others

A Chinese woman left her sales position to write messages on beaches for other people. She reveals that this unusual career path brings her respectable earnings.

The woman, surnamed Feng, made up her mind to pursue a new “career” after she saw another person leaving a message on the sandy beaches.

She said that she started drawing the messages in her spare time and posted their images on social media platforms. However, the woman said, she wasn’t sure it can become her income stream but in under a week, she got her first booking.

As she got positive responses from her customers, she made it to the point where she had to choose between her professional job in sales or an unusual ‘career’ drawing on beaches.

Feng determined to take a leap of faith as the new work allowed her to work flexible hours. She is able to spend more time with her family and earns more than before.

“My family also supports me in building my new career,” she told Bailu Video.

She started working on improving her craft by doing online research on how to draw better words and drawings.

She reveals her income said that she earns more than 10,000 yuan (Rs 1.2 lakh) a month by working an eight-hour day.

“Fulfilling other people’s wishes makes me very happy and satisfied,” Feng said.

Feng’s unusual career choice has made netizens curious.

One user said, “I’ve never thought such a job existed. Romantic, isn’t it?” Another wrote, “It is interesting to see new, varied and creative jobs emerging in China,”

Yet another asked, “I live in northeast China where it snows heavily in winter, could I start my drawing business in the snow?”

