Female reporter slaps youth on camera, video goes viral

A video of a female reporter slapping a youngster on camera is going viral across social media platforms. 

The viral video sees Maira Hashmi doing her work. She then slapped him with her left hand.

Here’s how social media users reacted to the moment. 

She said she was interviewing a family that was getting uncomfortable with his heckling. She added of trying to make him understand but started a ruckus instead. 

The journalist said his behaviour sent her over the edge.  

It is pertinent to mention that female journalists have been harassed and heckled by the people, sometimes celebrities themselves, while performing duties. 

Earlier, a sports reporter in Brazil confronted a man who attempted to kiss her while when doing live reporting in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Julia Guimaraes was sharing updates on the fixture between Senegal and Japan when she was approached by a man who tried to kiss her while she was on air.

“Don’t do this! Never do this again,” Ms Guimaraes shouted at the man, who can be heard apologising in the video. “Don’t do this, I don’t allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite, this is not right.

