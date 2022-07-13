Female reporter slaps youth on camera, video goes viral

A video of a female reporter slapping a youngster on camera is going viral across social media platforms.

The viral video sees Maira Hashmi doing her work. She then slapped him with her left hand.

یہ لڑکا انٹرویو کے دوران فیملی کو تنگ کر رہا تھا _جسکی وجہ سے فیملی پریشان ہوگئی تھی__میں نے پہلے پیار سے سمجھایا کے ایسا نہیں کرو مگر سمجھانے کے باوجود یہ لڑکا نہیں سمجھا اور زیادہ ہُلّڑ بازی کررہا تھا_ جس کے بعد مجھے زیب نہیں دیا کہ اسے اور موقع دیکر برداشت کیا جائے ؟ pic.twitter.com/4jmuSsInYg — Maira Hashmi (@MairaHashmi7) July 11, 2022

Here’s how social media users reacted to the moment.

He deserves another one. Good. — Arshad Yousafzai (@Arshadyousafzay) July 11, 2022

Maira, I think you did the RIGHT THING. If his parents had done their job right you would have been able to do your with his interference. Boys like him need experiences like. — PV- (@VPogue_) July 12, 2022

بالکل ٹھیک کیا ۔۔ دو اور لگانی تھیں ۔۔ رائٹ سائیڈ پر جو لڑکا تھا وہ بھی اسی کا ساتھی تھا اسے بھی لگانی تھی۔۔ — Imran Afzal Raja®️عمران افضل راجہ (@ImranARaja1) July 12, 2022

She said she was interviewing a family that was getting uncomfortable with his heckling. She added of trying to make him understand but started a ruckus instead.

The journalist said his behaviour sent her over the edge.

It is pertinent to mention that female journalists have been harassed and heckled by the people, sometimes celebrities themselves, while performing duties.

Related – Chris Gayle criticised for flirting with female reporter

Earlier, a sports reporter in Brazil confronted a man who attempted to kiss her while when doing live reporting in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Neste domingo, o #Fantástico falou sobre os casos de assédio que tem acontecido na Copa do Mundo. Abaixo, a gente mostra um deles, que ocorreu com a repórter Júlia Guimarães. A bronca dada por ela ao engraçadinho, fica como recado: “Não faça isso!” https://t.co/XYlBMSCVEm pic.twitter.com/tERPgTzkZy — Fantástico (@showdavida) June 25, 2018

Julia Guimaraes was sharing updates on the fixture between Senegal and Japan when she was approached by a man who tried to kiss her while she was on air.

“Don’t do this! Never do this again,” Ms Guimaraes shouted at the man, who can be heard apologising in the video. “Don’t do this, I don’t allow you to do this, never, OK? This is not polite, this is not right.

Comments