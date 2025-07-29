Female robbers posing as polio workers loot gold, cash in Taxila

WAH CANTT: Two female bandits posing as polio workers looted gold, cash from a house after trashing a housewife in the limits of Taxila Police station, ARY News reported quoting police sources.

They said that two women knocked on the door of Rana Zubair’s house claiming to be polio workers who needed to administer drops to the children.

Trusting their identity, his wife opened the door, upon which both women forced their way inside.

One of the women allegedly pulled a knife from her bag and grabbed his wife by the arm, assaulting her.

They then opened a cupboard, stole gold jewelry weighing two tolas, and Rs. 15,000 in cash before fleeing the scene, they added.

The sources said the police registered a case and launched further investigation into the incident.

Earlier, In the separate Karachi PECHS robbery, a group of criminals pretending to be fake FIA officers performed a carefully orchestrated robbery, taking away with over Rs 130 million in cash and other valuables.

According to the reports, the robbery occurred in the upscale PECHS Block 2 area of Karachi.

The police authorities reported that the suspects, two men and three women who were dressed in burqas (masks), arrived at the home of a local showroom owner around 3:30 AM in a black car.

One of the men was wearing a uniform that was almost like the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA), complete with a monogram. He waved a pistol to force the homeowner to allow entry into his home.

As they entered, the fake FIA officers forced residents to open the inner doors and continued to rob the bedroom safe. They filled Rs 130 million in cash in their bags, along with 20 luxury watches, a smart watch, nine mobile phones, and two laptops.