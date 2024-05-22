Female salon owner injured in ‘targeted attack’

LAHORE: A female salon owner was severely injured in a suspected targeted attack in Defence area on Wednesday evening, ARY News reported quoting the police.

In a statement, the police said the woman, identified as Zainab, was shot six times in the Defence B Phase area of Lahore. The attackers, who were riding a motorcycle, opened fire on the woman while she was getting out of the car.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a motorcycle and weapons. The female salon owner was rushed to the General Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Owais Shafiq, CCTV cameras are being used to aid in the investigation. The police are reviewing footage to identify the attackers and trace their movements.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the targeted attack and to apprehend the suspects.