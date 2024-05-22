web analytics
32.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, May 22, 2024
- Advertisement -

Female salon owner injured in ‘targeted attack’

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

LAHORE: A female salon owner was severely injured in a suspected targeted attack in Defence area on Wednesday evening, ARY News reported quoting the police.  

In a statement, the police said the woman, identified as Zainab, was shot six times in the Defence B Phase area of Lahore. The attackers, who were riding a motorcycle, opened fire on the woman while she was getting out of the car.

The suspects fled the scene, leaving behind a motorcycle and weapons. The female salon owner was rushed to the General Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Cantt Owais Shafiq, CCTV cameras are being used to aid in the investigation. The police are reviewing footage to identify the attackers and trace their movements.

An investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the targeted attack and to apprehend the suspects.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.