Female student dies mysteriously at private hostel

Police told the media that the deceased woman – a resident of Pejo village – was identified as Shabiran Dahri who has been living at the shelter home in Nawabshah.

They said that Shabiran Dahri was shifted to the hospital after her health condition worsened at Darul Aman but she died during the treatment.

The police officials claimed that Ms Dahri was shifted to the shelter home following the court orders three days ago. They added that Shabiran had two marriages.

Police said that Saddam Dahri claimed at the court that Shabiran is his wife and his in-laws forcedly stopped her at their residence.

On the other hand, the woman’s brother Ayaz Dahri alleged that his sister was given a poisonous substance at the Darul Aman. He added that his sister was going to attend a hearing at the court today and the family members were present there.

Ayaz Dahri said that they came to know about Shabiran’s health at the court. He added they were told about Shabiran’s death after reaching the hospital.

Ayaz claimed that his sister was wife of Asif Dahri and demanded the authorities to conduct judicial probe into the incident.