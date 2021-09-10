Female student withdraws harassment complaint against MAO College lecturer  

LAHORE: In a turn of events, a female student of the MAO College in Lahore on Friday withdrew her harassment complaint against a lecturer in a written application to Higher Education Commission (HEC), a day after the inquiry body found him guilty, ARY NEWS reported.

However, she insisted in her application that the lecturer should be transferred from the educational institute.

According to the content of the letter written to the HEC, the female student said that the lecturer did not harass her and they remained in touch with each other through messages. Whatever happened was a misunderstanding and the matter should not be investigated further, it said.

She however added that if the HEC deems it fit, the lecturer should be transferred from the college.

After the letter, the higher education department in Punjab transferred the lecturer from the MAO college and directed him to report to the department.

Yesterday, the committee set up for inquiry of sexual harassment of a female student at the hands of a male professor in MAO College said in the preliminary report that the professor did indeed compelled the girl pupil to meet him for raising grades in exams.

The male lecturer at MAO College sent inappropriate text messages to his female student and coerced her into meeting outside of the college using the temptation of giving her extra marks.

The college principal-led committee said in his report that the lecturer should be barred from being transferred to any female college as he poses a threat of harassment.

In any society, the teacher is supposed to be the role model, and thus such incidents are disappointing, the college principal said.