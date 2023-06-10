Female student kidnapped, sold for 6 Lac in Punjab

HAFIZABAD: A young girl from the neighbourhood of Hafizabad who was allegedly abducted and sold off for Rs 600,000 has been recovered, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While sharing her traumatic experience, the victimized girl stated that the culprits kidnapped her in a car after she was returning from the academy and sold off for a hefty sum of Rs 600,000.

The victimized girl further revealed that she was subjected to violence, cutting off her hair and continuous sexual assault during her captivity.

However, the affected family claimed that the authorities did not arrest any culprit yet and did not provide any medical assistance.

Furthermore, the family alleged that the police are threatening them with severe consequences if they refuse to settle with the culprits.

The family of the victim girl demanded intervention from higher authorities as the culprits are influential and the local police are not taking any action against the accused.