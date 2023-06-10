34.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, June 10, 2023
- Advertisement -

Female student kidnapped, sold for 6 Lac in Punjab

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

HAFIZABAD: A young girl from the neighbourhood of Hafizabad who was allegedly abducted and sold off for Rs 600,000 has been recovered, ARY News reported on Saturday.

While sharing her traumatic experience, the victimized girl stated that the culprits kidnapped her in a car after she was returning from the academy and sold off for a hefty sum of Rs 600,000.

The victimized girl further revealed that she was subjected to violence, cutting off her hair and continuous sexual assault during her captivity.

READ: Karachi police foil abduction bid of two minors

However, the affected family claimed that the authorities did not arrest any culprit yet and did not provide any medical assistance.

Furthermore, the family alleged that the police are threatening them with severe consequences if they refuse to settle with the culprits.

The family of the victim girl demanded intervention from higher authorities as the culprits are influential and the local police are not taking any action against the accused.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

What are you expecting from PDM-govt's Budget 2023-24 announcement?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.