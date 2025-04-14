Female students to get free transport facility

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to provide free transport facility to female students to help them in continuing their studies, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details shared by the KP education department, the Gandapur government has decided to provide free transport facilities for female students across the province’s remote districts.

Due to the long distances from their homes, many girls are forced to drop out of school, the education department said.

To address this issue, KP government has decided to provide free transport services in districts including Kohistan, Torghar, Hangu, and Lakki Marwat.

The initiative will also cover Dera Ismail Khan, Charsadda, Kohat, and Bannu, ensuring that more students can continue their education without transportation barriers.

The education department has officially notified all district education officers regarding the implementation of this scheme.

Read more: Punjab govt to introduce special student travel card

Earlier, the Punjab government agreed to introduce a special student travel card for the students, according to a press release.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a provincial cabinet meeting in which agenda items were discussed.

During the meeting, the cabinet approved several key initiatives, including a free travel facility for differently-abled individuals and senior citizens within the mass transit system.

Additionally, the proposal for a special student travel card was also approved. The Chief Minister has directed the relevant authorities to draft a plan for launching a tram service.