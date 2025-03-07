Watch: Female teachers’ kidnapping attempt foiled in Jacobabad

JACOBABAD: Local residents thwarted a kidnapping attempt of several female teachers in Jacobabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The incident occurred early in the morning within the jurisdiction of the B-Section police station.

According to reports, several armed dacoits attacked a school van that was on its way to school. The robbers stopped the van and attempted to abduct its occupants, including the female teachers.

A viral video of the incident showed the female teachers reciting prayers during the ordeal. There were at least nine people inside the van at the time, including the teachers.

The robbers opened fire into the air and fled the scene after local residents resisted the kidnapping attempt.

Notably, just two days earlier, three sui Gas employees have been abducted by armed bandits in the B-Section Thull police station limits near Nasir Shakh, Jacobabad. ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The kidnapped individuals have been identified as Zahid Hussain Abro, Engineer Abdul Qayyum, and Guard Asghar Noonari. The incident occurred while the team was inspecting a gas valve in the area.

The police revealed that the armed bandits left behind the vehicle and its driver at the scene of the crime.

Efforts are underway to trace and recover the hostages, with law enforcement agencies actively investigating the matter.

Authorities have urged enhanced security protocols for field teams operating in high-risk areas to prevent such incidents in the future.

It is to be noted that Jacobabad and its surrounding areas have been witnessing a surge in criminal activities, particularly kidnappings for ransom, with professionals and public sector employees often being the primary targets.

This alarming trend has heightened concerns about the safety of workers, especially those operating in remote locations.