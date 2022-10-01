Female thief steals gold in front of jeweller, video goes viral

A video showing a female thief and her accomplices stealing gold jewellery right in front of jeweller is going viral.

Two men and a female – having a ghungat draped over her face – were shown sitting in a jewellery store and looking at the ornaments which shopkeeper showed them.

As he laid them on the cloth, the female thief swept a cloth sneakily and one of the men, seated beside her, adjusted it to make it look like nothing was wrong.

The jeweller emptied all the ornaments from the bag so they could pick the item they wanted themselves.

As they were going through the items, the shopkeeper looked down and when the few pieces mixed with the rest, it became hard to find a gold piece missing.

The three thieves, who posed as customers, pretended they did not like anything and left the store. The jeweller did not notice that the jewellery had gone missing.

