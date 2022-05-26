Female TikToker dies after 17 days of acid attack

KOT ADDU: A female TikToker who suffered burn injuries after being attacked with acid on Thursday died in Kot Addu city of the Punjab province after fighting for life for the last 17 days, ARY NEWS reported.

The incident was reported 17 days back when unidentified men barged into the house of the female TikToker and hurled acid on her and her son.

The police said that they have already registered an acid attack case and also added terrorism clauses to it. The police have yet to identify and arrest the suspects.

Incidents of acid attacks have been reported frequently in the country despite laws to curb such acts.

Previously, an influential landlord in Vehari has attacked a girl with acid for refusing a friendship offer in which the victim suffered burn injuries on the arm and leg.

The accused landlord made a friendship offer and hurled acid on the girl after she tried to run away. The victim girl was shifted to DHQ Hospital.

