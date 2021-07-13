Female traffic cops to perform duties on Karachi roads for first time

KARACHI: Female traffic cops will be deployed for the first time on Karachi roads mainly in order to create awareness among the motorcyclists, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

According to traffic police officials in Karachi, the female cops would be initially deployed at Shahra-e-Faisal, one of the major thoroughfares of the city, and Clifton, an upscale neighbourhood.

Those deployed at Shahrae Faisal would be mounted on motorcycles and according to traffic officials, they would initially provide awareness and keep an eye on traffic flow.

On Shahra-e-Faisal, the female staff would be posted from Metroville roundabout to the airport.

It is pertinent to mention here that the traffic police has been taking various measures to improve traffic congestion at Shahra-e-Faisal.

Keeping the security and safety of the riders in view, Deputy Inspector General Police Traffic Javed Mahar on Monday warned motorbike riders to wear helmets while travelling at the city’s main road artillery Shahra-e-Faisal.

“No biker would be allowed to use Shahra-e-Faisal without a helmet”, said DIG Traffic in his statement issued here from Karachi, today.

Mahar said those found violating the rules will not only be challaned but their motorbike will also be seized and will only be returned back to the owner after showing helmet.

He said helmet sale stalls at the discounted prices have been set up at the 13 spots of the main thoroughfare with the cooperation of traders. More than 400 helmets have been distributed so far, he continued.