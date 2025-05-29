Feroze Khan celebrates first wedding anniversary with Dr. Zainab

A-list actor Feroze Khan is celebrating his first wedding anniversary with his second wife, Dr. Zainab.

Feroze Khan, who got married for the second time, to Dr. Zainab, last May, turned to his Instagram handle on Thursday morning, May 29, to mark one year of togetherness with his better half.

“- anniversary to the one,” he wrote in the caption of the couple’s recent mirror selfie and added a red rose emoji.

Thousands of his fans liked Khan’s post and extended their heartfelt wishes for the couple to always stay happy and together.

Moreover, the celebrity wife also shared a glimpse of the midnight anniversary surprise from the ‘Habs’ actor on her Insta stories and wrote, “Happy anniversary partner,” on the boomerang of their candlelight dinner table.

It is pertinent to note here that Khan was previously married to Syeda Aliza Sultan from 2018 until their divorce in 2022. The former couple shares two kids, a son named Sultan, 6, and a daughter, Fatima, 3.

He confirmed his second marriage to Zainab last June, hours after the pictures and videos from their private wedding ceremony made rounds on social media.

