Actor Feroze Khan hospitalized due to health issues

Renowned Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has been shifted to the hospital after his health deteriorated, as per his Instagram story.

The actor shared an update on his Instagram story, confirming that he is currently admitted to the hospital. However, he did not reveal any further details or the reason for his hospitalization.

Despite the lack of official information, various Instagram pages are reporting that Feroze Khan was taken to the hospital due to a sudden health scare.

Following his post, fans have expressed concern for his well-being and are praying for his speedy recovery.

Feroze Khan is known for his lead roles in ARY Digital’s drama “Habs” and the film “Tich Button.”

Recently, he also participated in a boxing match against YouTuber and boxer Rahim Pardesi, in which he unfortunately faced defeat.

Earlier, Showbiz heartthrob Feroze Khan was honoured with the Star of Pakistan appreciation award in the UK’s House of Lords.

In recognition of his distinguished career, unforgettable performances and significant contributions to Pakistan’s entertainment industry, celebrated actor Feroze Khan was presented with the prestigious Star of Pakistan Award, by Lord Kuldip Singh Sahota and Baroness Pola Uddin, at the House of Lords, UK, on Thursday.

The accolade acknowledges Khan’s memorable performances and lasting impact on film and television.

Khan’s wife Dr Zainab, who accompanied him to the House of Lords for this special moment, showered his praises on the ‘Habs’ actor and expressed that she is super ‘proud’ of her husband.

“I am beyond proud of my incredible husband for receiving this prestigious award from Parliament,” she said. “Your dedication, passion, and talent continue to inspire not only me but so many others. This recognition is truly well-deserved, and I can’t wait to see what you achieve next.”

Prior to that, Feroze Khan’s ‘Ishqiya’ co-star Hania Aamir was also bestowed with a Recognition Award at the House of Parliament, UK, recognizing her remarkable journey, stellar performances, and immense contribution to Pakistan’s entertainment industry.