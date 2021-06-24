Feroze Khan meets ‘charismatic’ aeronautical engineer who sells juice

Days after aeronautical engineer Abdul Malik went viral after he was spotted selling juice from a stall in Karachi to make ends meet, actor Feroze Khan reached out and met him.

The Chup Raho actor shared a picture with Malik on Instagram early on Thursday, saying, “So I met the engineer that studied aeronautical in China and ended up working on a juice stall here. What beefed-up guy with a charismatic personality and a bright hopeful smile.”

Khan added that he “loves such people” who struggle for their dreams, and also went on to pray for them. “I wish all you strugglers out there nothing but the best. The light. The win. The dreams. They are all waiting for you. Go get ’em!” he said.

The meeting comes days after Feroze Khan asked for help in getting connected to Malik, saying, “I would like to hire him if anyone could connect me with him.”

It’s unclear how Feroze Khan helped Malik, but the kind gesture was lauded by his fans in the comment section. “You always do what you say and we love that about you,” said one user.

Malik’s story went viral earlier this week when a picture of his juice stall started doing rounds on social media. He was then invited to the ARY News show Bakhabar Sawera to share his story. Watch the video below: